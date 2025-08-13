Jhunjhunwala's family, Mukul Agrawal among Q1 wealthiest gainers

Nifty index jumped 8.5% this quarter

If you're curious about how smart money moves, here's the scoop:

The Nifty index jumped 8.5% this quarter, while mid-cap and small-cap stocks did even better—up to nearly 18%.

Not everyone played it safe though; Madhusudan Kela and Vijay Kedia trimmed their holdings in several companies, showing that even top investors make bold calls when markets shift.