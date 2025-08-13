Jhunjhunwala's family, Mukul Agrawal among Q1 wealthiest gainers
India's wealthiest investors saw their portfolios surge between April and June 2024, with some gaining up to 42%.
This turnaround came after a rocky start to the year, as the stock market rebounded and lifted fortunes for big names like Jhunjhunwala's family, Mukul Agrawal, Hemendra Kothari, Nemish Shah, and Anil Goel.
Nifty index jumped 8.5% this quarter
If you're curious about how smart money moves, here's the scoop:
The Nifty index jumped 8.5% this quarter, while mid-cap and small-cap stocks did even better—up to nearly 18%.
Not everyone played it safe though; Madhusudan Kela and Vijay Kedia trimmed their holdings in several companies, showing that even top investors make bold calls when markets shift.
Agrawal boosted his bets on Wendt (India)
Agrawal boosted his bets on Wendt (India) and Jammu & Kashmir Bank.
Meanwhile, Jhunjhunwala's family pulled back from Nazara Tech.
These shifts show how India's investing heavyweights actively tweak their strategies based on where they see momentum—and opportunity—next.