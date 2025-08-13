Tesla's hiring luxury talent to set up showrooms in India
Tesla has finally made its move into the Indian market, rolling out a remote-led approach with top execs from the Asia-Pacific region.
They're hiring junior and mid-level talent from luxury rivals like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and MG Motor India.
Even though their cars will cost upwards of ₹60 lakh, Tesla is keeping its showrooms sleek and minimalist—standing out from the usual flashy luxury vibe.
The company's picking up experts from places like Jio-bp
The company's picking up experts from places like Jio-bp—recent hires Atanu Pramanik and Sagar Tripathi will help boost charging stations and sales.
New staff are being trained by senior execs Andy Lo and Kenneth Lui to match Tesla's premium focus.
Looking ahead, Tesla plans service centers in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, plus a supercharger in Bengaluru.
Regional director Isabelle Fan says local feedback is shaping where showrooms pop up—showing they really want to get it right for Indian customers.