Tesla's hiring luxury talent to set up showrooms in India

The company's picking up experts from places like Jio-bp—recent hires Atanu Pramanik and Sagar Tripathi will help boost charging stations and sales.

New staff are being trained by senior execs Andy Lo and Kenneth Lui to match Tesla's premium focus.

Looking ahead, Tesla plans service centers in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, plus a supercharger in Bengaluru.

Regional director Isabelle Fan says local feedback is shaping where showrooms pop up—showing they really want to get it right for Indian customers.