Jim Cramer backs Anthropic's $1.405 trillion valuation ahead of IPO
Jim Cramer is backing Anthropic's massive $1.405 trillion valuation as the AI company gets ready for a landmark IPO.
They're set to sell 825 million shares at up to $78 each, which could raise up to $64.35 billion, making this one of the most talked-about public offerings ever.
Anthropic IPO could eclipse SpaceX raise
Anthropic's IPO might even top SpaceX's raise from its June IPO, especially with an extra $26 billion coming from big names like NVIDIA and Alphabet.
The company has seen explosive growth, pulling in $33.2 billion in revenue so far this year, a huge jump thanks to its popular AI coding tool, Claude Code.