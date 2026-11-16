Jimmy Tata backs Tata Sons IPO and defends N Chandrasekaran
Jimmy Tata, trustee and brother of the late Ratan Tata, is all in for taking Tata Sons public and wants N Chandrasekaran to stay on as chairman.
He called out Noel Tata for trying to block Chandrasekaran's reappointment "without any justification," hinting at some behind-the-scenes family drama in one of India's biggest business houses.
Calls to limit trustees' veto power
Jimmy isn't just supporting the IPO: he's also worried about changes made around 2013-14 that give too much veto power, which he says lets Noel have outsized influence.
By backing the IPO and calling for reforms, Jimmy hopes to make things more transparent, keep the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust true to their charitable origins, and meet Reserve Bank of India (RBI) requirements.