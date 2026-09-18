Jindal Supreme 117.69x leads SS Retail 44.79x, Hero Motors 5.68x
Business
Three big IPOs, Jindal Supreme India, SS Retail, and Hero Motors, wrapped up today with a ton of investor interest.
Jindal Supreme India led the pack, getting subscribed a massive 117.69 times by the afternoon.
SS Retail followed with 44.79 times, while Hero Motors saw 5.68 times subscription.
Jindal Supreme NII 245.62x, retail 113.84x
Jindal Supreme India was especially popular: the retail portion was subscribed 113.84 times, the NII portion was subscribed 245.62 times, and big institutional buyers joined in too.
SS Retail also pulled strong numbers across all groups.
Even though Hero Motors's numbers were lower overall, retail and non-institutional investors still showed solid enthusiasm, showing just how hot the IPO scene is right now for anyone watching the markets.