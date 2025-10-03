Next Article
Jinkushal Industries lists at a premium of 3% on NSE
Jinkushal Industries just hit the stock market and started trading at ₹125.05 on the NSE, about 3% higher than its IPO price range of ₹115-121.
The BSE saw a similar opening, giving the company a valuation close to ₹480 crore—a solid start for this Chhattisgarh-based player.
The company raised ₹35 crore from anchor investors
The company raised ₹35 crore from anchor investors before listing, and plans to use the IPO funds mainly for working capital and general corporate needs.
Known for exporting construction equipment like excavators and backhoe loaders, Jinkushal has shipped over 1,500 machines worldwide—showing it's not just making moves in India but around the globe too.