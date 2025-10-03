TruAlt Bioenergy's IPO raises ₹839cr for multi-feedstock ethanol production

TruAlt leads India in ethanol production with 2,000 kl/day capacity

Based in Bengaluru and launched in 2021, TruAlt leads India in ethanol production with a daily capacity of 2,000 kiloliters.

The company is shifting from old-school feedstocks like sugar syrup and molasses to grain-based ethanol for steadier output.

They're also eyeing next-gen ethanol made from bagasse (sugarcane waste), aiming for more sustainable options.