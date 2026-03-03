Jio appoints Dan Bailey as President to boost global expansion
What's the story
Jio Platforms has appointed telecom industry veteran Dan Bailey as its new President. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to expand its international footprint. Based in London, Bailey will lead Jio's global business initiatives and be a member of the company's Executive Committee. He will report directly to Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm.
Career highlights
Bailey's extensive experience in telecom and consulting
Bailey comes with over 35 years of experience in consulting and investment banking. He has held senior leadership positions at companies such as Citi, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC. Most recently, he was the Chairman of Deutsche Bank's technology, media, and telecom (TMT) practice where he advised on some of the biggest telecom deals globally.
Strategic insight
Ambani praises Bailey's leadership
Ambani has endorsed Bailey's appointment. He called him a long-time trusted adviser with strong relationships across the global telecom and technology ecosystem. "Dan has been a trusted advisor to us for many years, and his counsel has been invaluable as we have grown and evolved," said Ambani. He added that Bailey brings "strategic insight and a strong understanding of the industry's complexity" at a time when Jio is ready to go international.
Global impact
Bailey excited to take Jio's story global
Bailey was drawn to Jio's transformative work in India and the chance to replicate that on a global scale. "I have long admired what Jio has built in India — the scale, the speed, and the genuine impact on people's lives. The chance to help take that story global is the kind of opportunity you don't think twice about," he said.
Strategic direction
Jio Platforms aims for global presence
In the last decade, Jio has built a next-gen 5G and 4G LTE network along with an integrated digital ecosystem of devices, platforms, apps, and content. The company now plans to export these capabilities to global markets. Bailey's appointment highlights Jio Platforms's ambition to compete and collaborate on a global stage. Backed by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Jio Platforms has been instrumental in transforming India's digital economy by providing affordable data and digital services to over a billion users.