Jio appoints Dan Bailey as President to boost global expansion

Jio Platforms has appointed telecom industry veteran Dan Bailey as its new President. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to expand its international footprint. Based in London , Bailey will lead Jio's global business initiatives and be a member of the company's Executive Committee. He will report directly to Akash Ambani , Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Career highlights Bailey's extensive experience in telecom and consulting Bailey comes with over 35 years of experience in consulting and investment banking. He has held senior leadership positions at companies such as Citi, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC. Most recently, he was the Chairman of Deutsche Bank's technology, media, and telecom (TMT) practice where he advised on some of the biggest telecom deals globally.

Strategic insight Ambani praises Bailey's leadership Ambani has endorsed Bailey's appointment. He called him a long-time trusted adviser with strong relationships across the global telecom and technology ecosystem. "Dan has been a trusted advisor to us for many years, and his counsel has been invaluable as we have grown and evolved," said Ambani. He added that Bailey brings "strategic insight and a strong understanding of the industry's complexity" at a time when Jio is ready to go international.

Global impact Bailey excited to take Jio's story global Bailey was drawn to Jio's transformative work in India and the chance to replicate that on a global scale. "I have long admired what Jio has built in India — the scale, the speed, and the genuine impact on people's lives. The chance to help take that story global is the kind of opportunity you don't think twice about," he said.

