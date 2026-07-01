Jio BlackRock to launch 2 funds bypassing $7 billion cap
Jio BlackRock Asset Management is rolling out two global mutual funds from Gujarat's GIFT City in the next couple of months.
One will invest in international stocks, the other in emerging markets, giving Indian investors more ways to diversify beyond just S&P or Nasdaq.
Thanks to IFSCA regulations, these funds skip the usual $7 billion overseas investment cap, making it easier for Indians to put money abroad.
Rishi Kohli: up to 20 funds
Chief Investment Officer Rishi Kohli shared that they picked these two from a shortlist of 10 after talking with wealth advisors and family offices.
He added that outbound offerings are the more immediate and exciting opportunity.
Looking ahead, Jio BlackRock aims to launch up to 20 such products over the next three to four years and plans more offerings (including inbound options) at GIFT City as part of their 2026 roadmap.