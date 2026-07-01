Jio BlackRock to launch 2 funds bypassing $7 billion cap

Rishi Kohli: up to 20 funds

Chief Investment Officer Rishi Kohli shared that they picked these two from a shortlist of 10 after talking with wealth advisors and family offices.

He added that outbound offerings are the more immediate and exciting opportunity.

Looking ahead, Jio BlackRock aims to launch up to 20 such products over the next three to four years and plans more offerings (including inbound options) at GIFT City as part of their 2026 roadmap.