Jio-bp raises petrol by ₹5 diesel by ₹3 Oct 11
Business
Jio-bp (that's Reliance and bp's joint venture) just bumped up petrol prices by ₹5 and diesel by ₹3 per liter, starting October 11.
Now, if you're in Punjab or Haryana, filling up your tank will set you back around ₹109 for petrol and about ₹99 for diesel.
Jio-bp hike linked to Hormuz disruptions
This is Jio-bp's first price jump this year, coming right after Nayara Energy raised its own rates earlier in October.
The main reason? Oil supply disruptions from the West Asia conflict, especially disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, are making fuel more expensive to import.