Jio ditches 1GB/day prepaid packs, ₹299 plan now cheapest Business Aug 18, 2025

Jio has discontinued its popular 1GB/day prepaid packs (previously ₹209 for 22 days and ₹249 for 28 days).

Now, the most affordable option is a ₹299 plan that gives you 1.5GB of data per day for 28 days.

This is a noticeable shift in Jio's basic offerings, with more daily data but at a higher starting price.