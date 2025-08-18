Jio ditches 1GB/day prepaid packs, ₹299 plan now cheapest
Jio has discontinued its popular 1GB/day prepaid packs (previously ₹209 for 22 days and ₹249 for 28 days).
Now, the most affordable option is a ₹299 plan that gives you 1.5GB of data per day for 28 days.
This is a noticeable shift in Jio's basic offerings, with more daily data but at a higher starting price.
Jio's user base continues to grow
Despite making plans pricier, Jio's user base keeps growing fast.
In June 2025, it added 1.9 million subscribers—more than double Airtel's gains—while competitors Vi and BSNL actually lost users.
Jio now has an active subscriber ratio of over 97%, one of the highest among Indian telcos.
New base plan offers more daily data
While you'll pay more upfront now, the new base plan offers extra daily data (1.5GB vs earlier 1GB), which could mean better value if you're streaming or online a lot.