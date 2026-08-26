Jio Financial Services partners Bank of America, BlackRock and Allianz
Business
Jio Financial Services (JFSL) is partnering with Bank of America, BlackRock, and Allianz to level up its lending, payments, investments, and insurance offerings.
At its FY26 AGM, CEO Hitesh Sethia explained the plan: combine Jio's reach and tech with global expertise to build a stronger financial ecosystem.
Jio Credit AUM hits 30,000 cr
Jio Credit saw assets under management jump 163% year-over-year to ₹30,000 crore in Q1 FY27.
JioBlackRock crossed ₹21,000 crore AUM by July 2026, with many new investors from smaller cities.
On the insurance side, JFSL launched a reinsurance venture with Allianz in March 2026, has also agreed to establish a general insurance joint venture, and a potential partnership in life insurance remains under discussion.