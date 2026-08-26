Jio Financial Services to roll out AI CFO, membership rewards
Business
Jio Financial Services (JFS) is rolling out an AI-based personal CFO on the JioFinance app soon.
This feature will give you personalized money advice based on your own financial fitness score, and there's a new membership program that lets you earn rewards for using the app's marketplace.
JFS digital platforms reach 25 million users
JFS isn't just talking tech. It's seeing it work. Its digital platforms now have 25 million unique users, with the company's recommendation engines currently driving 56% of app conversions through "Next Best Offer" targeting.
Jio Payments Bank saw deposits jump 72% to ₹617 crore, and transaction values through Jio Payment Solutions more than doubled, highlighting how its focus on digital and AI is really paying off.