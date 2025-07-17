Next Article
Jio Financial set to reveal Q1 earnings today
Jio Financial Services is set to announce its Q1 FY26 earnings today after a board meeting at 7:30pm followed by a chat with analysts.
Last quarter, they posted a small 2% profit bump (₹316 crore) and an 18% jump in revenue (₹493 crore).
All eyes are on how this quarter shapes up, especially with other big names like Axis Bank and Wipro also reporting.
What's been happening with the stock?
Jio Financial's mutual fund arm, Jio BlackRock, just got SEBI approval to launch five new index funds—so more investment options are coming soon.
Even with these moves, the stock has had its ups and downs: it's up 5% so far this year but still trails the Nifty over the past year.
Investors are watching closely to see if these fresh results change the game.