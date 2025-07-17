Jio Financial set to reveal Q1 earnings today

What's been happening with the stock?

Jio Financial's mutual fund arm, Jio BlackRock, just got SEBI approval to launch five new index funds—so more investment options are coming soon.

Even with these moves, the stock has had its ups and downs: it's up 5% so far this year but still trails the Nifty over the past year.

Investors are watching closely to see if these fresh results change the game.