Jio, Good Game Group announce 'GG India' gaming reality show
Jio and Good Game Group Inc are teaming up for Good Game (GG) India, a new gaming reality show launching in July 2026 on JioHotstar, JioTV, and JioGames.
The show promises to reach over 500 million viewers and will be available across all major Jio platforms.
More about the show
Contestants will face esports challenges, in real life tasks, fan voting, and live interactions, testing not just their gaming skills but also creativity, content creation, and community vibes.
Judging the action are actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, cricketer Rishabh Pant, and YouTuber Techno Gamerz.
How to watch the show?
The winner scores ₹1 crore (one of the largest reality-show prizes in India) plus a shot at a global championship.
GG India will be available across Jio platforms, including JioHotstar, JioTV, and the JioGames app/website: play hundreds of premium games on 4G/5G (no fancy hardware needed) bundled with Jio data plans.