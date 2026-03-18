Jio, Good Game Group announce 'GG India' gaming reality show Business Mar 18, 2026

Jio and Good Game Group Inc are teaming up for Good Game (GG) India, a new gaming reality show launching in July 2026 on JioHotstar, JioTV, and JioGames.

The show promises to reach over 500 million viewers and will be available across all major Jio platforms.