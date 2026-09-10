Jio launches JioFinance+ and JioFinance360 on JioFinance app today
Jio just dropped two new features on its JioFinance app (JioFinance+ and JioFinance360) to make managing your money easier and more rewarding.
Announced today, these additions are all about helping you track your finances and earn perks while you do it.
JioFinance+ free 1st-year membership, JioFinance360 dashboard
With JioFinance+, you get a free membership for the first year, plus cashback up to ₹5,000 on personal loans, ₹1,000 on credit card spends, and 25% extra JioPoints on select transactions.
Meanwhile, JioFinance360 pulls together all your accounts, loans, investments, insurance, and expenses into one handy dashboard.
It even gives you a Financial Health Score between 0 and 100, assessed across five pillars: spending, borrowing, wealth, insurance, and tax, and offers personalized tips to help you level up your money game.