Jio launches JioFinance+ and JioFinance360 on JioFinance app today

With JioFinance+, you get a free membership for the first year, plus cashback up to ₹5,000 on personal loans, ₹1,000 on credit card spends, and 25% extra JioPoints on select transactions.

Meanwhile, JioFinance360 pulls together all your accounts, loans, investments, insurance, and expenses into one handy dashboard.

It even gives you a Financial Health Score between 0 and 100, assessed across five pillars: spending, borrowing, wealth, insurance, and tax, and offers personalized tips to help you level up your money game.