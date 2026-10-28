Jio lists at ₹12.6L/cr, Anant Ambani credits Digital India initiative
Business
Jio just made a big splash on the stock market, debuting with a 21.4% jump and hitting a massive ₹12.6 lakh crore valuation.
At the listing event in Mumbai, Anant Ambani, executive director at Reliance Industries, credited PM Modi's Digital India initiative for inspiring Jio's mission, saying it gave the company real purpose.
Jio's 53Cr subscribers drive education healthcare
Anant Ambani, executive director at Reliance Industries, highlighted how Digital India helped Jio bring internet access to even remote corners of the country.
He also pointed out that young people are key to India's progress and praised Jio's 53 crore subscribers for driving change, especially in education and healthcare, showing how tech can fuel real development.