Jio offers 4 28 day prepaid plans with FanCode access
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Jio offers four prepaid plans (₹399 to ₹500) that bundle your usual data and calls with a free subscription to FanCode.
Each plan lasts 28 days, so you can pick what fits your vibe, whether you're here for cricket or just need solid data.
Jio plans include Google Gemini Pro
The ₹399 and ₹459 plans give you 2GB per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and eligible users get unlimited True 5G data. The ₹459 plan also throws in a year of Canva Pro Lite.
The ₹495 option offers 1.5GB per day plus an extra 5GB for when you need more.
At the top end, the ₹500 plan unlocks access to 15 premium OTT apps in one go.
All four plans include an 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription and perks like JioGames and JioTV, so there's plenty to keep you entertained beyond just data.