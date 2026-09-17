Jio offers 4 28 day prepaid plans with FanCode access

The ₹399 and ₹459 plans give you 2GB per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and eligible users get unlimited True 5G data. The ₹459 plan also throws in a year of Canva Pro Lite.

The ₹495 option offers 1.5GB per day plus an extra 5GB for when you need more.

At the top end, the ₹500 plan unlocks access to 15 premium OTT apps in one go.

All four plans include an 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription and perks like JioGames and JioTV, so there's plenty to keep you entertained beyond just data.