Jio Platforms becomes most widely held listed company in India
Business
Jio Platforms just pulled off a historic IPO, instantly becoming the most widely owned listed company in India.
From only 104 shareholders before, Jio now has 79.6 lakh shareholders, leaving Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Reliance Industries behind.
The IPO drew over 1.38 crore applications, showing just how much buzz there was.
Jio hits ₹12.53L cr valuation
The IPO wasn't just about numbers: it made history as India's largest ever.
Shares started trading at ₹1,358 (already up 21.36% from the issue price) and closed even higher at ₹1,417.35 on day one.
With a market cap of ₹12.53 lakh crore, Jio is now the country's second most valuable listed firm, a major win for both investors and Reliance's strategy to get more people involved in the stock market.