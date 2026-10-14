Jio Platforms IPO to open for subscription on October 21

The IPO will reserve shares worth up to ₹500 crore for eligible employees of Jio Platforms.

It also reserves shares worth up to ₹2,500 crore for eligible shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) holding public equity shares in RIL as of October 14 are eligible to apply under the shareholder reservation category, subject to applicable rules and regulations.