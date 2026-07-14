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Jio Platforms gets new CEO ahead of $4B IPO
Pankaj Pawar replaces Kiran Thomas as CEO

Jio Platforms gets new CEO ahead of $4B IPO

By Mudit Dube
Jul 14, 2026
09:43 am
What's the story

Jio Platforms has appointed Pankaj Pawar as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), replacing Kiran Thomas. The change comes as the company gears up for its initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to raise around $4 billion. The move is part of Jio's strategy to unlock value from its telecom and digital services businesses.

Leadership transition

Pawar brings nearly 3 decades of experience

Pawar, who is also the Managing Director of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, has been with the Reliance Group since 2000.

He brings nearly three decades of experience in building and scaling large consumer and digital services businesses to his new role as CEO of Jio Platforms.

The change was officially noted in the company's draft IPO papers submitted to capital markets regulator SEBI in June.

Board changes

Thomas resigned in March

Thomas, a former Reliance Industries president, resigned as CEO on March 23.

He doesn't appear among Jio Platforms' key managerial personnel in the draft prospectus.

Mukesh Ambani will be on the board of Jio Platforms as Chairman and non-executive director. Akash Ambani will serve as managing director while Isha and Anant Ambani will be non-executive directors.

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IPO details

Jio's IPO to become India's largest

Jio Platforms plans to raise about $4 billion through its IPO, which would value the company at around $137 billion.

The plan is to issue up to 270 million new shares, accounting for some 2.9% of its post-issue equity capital.

If successful, Jio's IPO would become India's largest ever, surpassing Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 crore offering in 2024.

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Business diversification

Jio is world's 2nd-largest mobile operator

Jio Platforms's businesses span telecom, digital services, enterprise solutions, and new-age technology.

Its telecom unit Reliance Jio Infocomm is the world's second-largest mobile operator by subscribers in a single country after China Mobile.

The company has attracted some of the biggest technology and private equity investors globally. In 2020 alone, it raised over $20 billion from investors such as Meta, Google, KKR, Silver Lake, and General Atlantic, among others.

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