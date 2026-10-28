Jio Platforms hits $100 billion valuation, joins Meta and SpaceX

Jio's shares started trading at ₹1,358 each, a 21.4% premium above their issue price, making it India's second-most valuable listed company and top telecom player.

The IPO was a frenzy, with bids totaling ₹7 lakh crore, making it India's fastest-subscribed mega IPO.

This surge pushed Reliance Group past Tata Group to become India's most valuable business house, with Jio Platforms now boasting 79.8 lakh shareholders.