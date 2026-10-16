Jio Platforms IPO could make Reliance India's most valuable conglomerate

Reliance is about to shake up India's business scene with the upcoming Jio Platforms IPO.

If all goes as planned, Reliance's total value could jump to ₹28.5 lakh crore, enough to overtake Tata Group and make it the country's most valuable conglomerate.

The Jio Platforms listing itself is expected to be valued at ₹10.3 lakh crore, which is a pretty big deal for India Inc.