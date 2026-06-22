Jio Platforms IPO to almost double Reliance's BSE market share Business Jun 22, 2026

Reliance Industries (RIL), run by Mukesh Ambani, is gearing up for the big IPO of its digital and telecom arm, Jio Platforms (JioP).

This move will nearly double RIL's share in the total value of BSE-listed companies, from less than 4% to almost 7%.

After the IPO, RIL and JioP are expected to take the top spots in India's market rankings.