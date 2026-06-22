Jio Platforms IPO to almost double Reliance's BSE market share
Reliance Industries (RIL), run by Mukesh Ambani, is gearing up for the big IPO of its digital and telecom arm, Jio Platforms (JioP).
This move will nearly double RIL's share in the total value of BSE-listed companies, from less than 4% to almost 7%.
After the IPO, RIL and JioP are expected to take the top spots in India's market rankings.
Reliance and JioP near ₹33 trillion
With Reliance valued at ₹17.7 trillion and JioP estimated at ₹14 trillion post-IPO, their combined worth could nearly match HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank (which together stand at ₹33 trillion).
This shift will be clear in the Nifty 50 index, where they'll represent over 16% of its total value—making them major players on the scene.
Major tech firms shape global markets
Similar trends are happening worldwide: Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix and TSMC lead South Korea's and Taiwan's markets, while Tesla and SpaceX together account for nearly 5% of the US market value.
It's a sign that a few powerful companies are shaping economies everywhere.