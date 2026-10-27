Jio Platforms IPO to list October 28 with 22% premium
Business
Jio Platforms is all set to hit the stock market on October 28, 2026, and early signs point to a strong start.
The gray market premium suggests shares could open around ₹1,365, about 22% higher than the top IPO price of ₹1,119.
Of course, the actual listing price might be a bit different.
Jio Platforms 1 lot potential ₹2,952
If you grabbed one lot (12 shares), you're looking at a potential profit of ₹2,952 right out of the gate, making your shares worth ₹16,380.
Go bigger with five lots and your profit jumps to ₹14,760.
Just remember, these numbers don't include brokerage fees or taxes, so your real gains will depend on where the stock actually lists and what charges apply.