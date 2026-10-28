Jio Platforms listing becomes India's biggest public offering raising ₹30,200cr
Business
Jio Platforms just hit the stock market, opening at ₹1,358, a 21.35% premium to its IPO price of ₹1,119.
With ₹30,200 crore raised, this is now India's biggest public offering ever.
The listing lets everyone see what Jio is really worth as it steps out from under Reliance Industries to stand on its own.
Investors weigh Reliance Industries versus Jio
Reliance Industries still owns about two-thirds of Jio, so the listing could boost RIL's overall value.
Now, investors can pick between betting on all of Reliance, including retail and energy, or going all-in on Jio's digital and telecom growth.
If you're thinking about investing, keep an eye on how Jio handles 5G and its pricing strategies: they'll shape where things go from here.