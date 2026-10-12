Jio Platforms readies massive IPO with Reliance Industries 66.43% stake

Jio Platforms is gearing up for a massive IPO, and Reliance Industries still calls the shots with a 66.43% stake.

Meta (through Jaadhu Holdings) and Google are also in the mix, holding nearly 10% and 7.73%, respectively.

Big global investors like Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and VEPF VII AIV I Ltd. an affiliate of funds, vehicles and/or entities managed and/or advised by Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC, are on board too.