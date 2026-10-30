Jio Platforms reports 14% Q2 profit rise to ₹8,389cr
Business
Jio Platforms just reported a 14% jump in profit for the second quarter (Q2 2026), hitting ₹8,389 crore. This boost comes from more people signing up and growth in its digital services business.
Revenue also grew by 11% to ₹40,475 crore, and profits are up 8% compared to the preceding June quarter (April-June 2026), so things are definitely looking up.
Jio Platforms 1st post-listing results
This was Jio's first earnings report since it hit the stock market on October 28, 2026, where shares opened 21% above their issue price, a clear sign investors are feeling good about Jio's future.
The company's focus on growing its digital services is paying off, bringing in new users and strengthening its spot in the market.