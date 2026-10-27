Jio Platforms to list Oct 28 after ₹30,213 cr IPO

Jio's IPO broke records with more than 1.38 crore applications, showing just how much buzz there is around this launch.

Most of the funds will go toward clearing debt, and analysts are upbeat about Jio's future in broadband, enterprise tech, and AI, making this one to watch for anyone interested in India's digital growth story.

Following the listing, the Reliance Group is set to become India's largest listed business group by aggregate listed market capitalisation.