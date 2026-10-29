Jio Platforms to report 1st public Q2 results October 30
Jio Platforms, now a public company under Reliance Industries, is set to announce its Q2 FY27 results on October 30.
This is its first earnings update since going public, and analysts expect stable earnings for the quarter, thanks to continued subscriber additions, traction in the home broadband segment, and growth in digital services.
Reliance Jio Q2 ARPU expected ₹219.5
For July-September 2026, Reliance Jio's average revenue per user (ARPU) is expected to rise nearly 2% to ₹219.5, boosted by new subscribers and better home broadband.
The recently launched ₹300 Jio Prime membership also helps keep revenues strong by locking in customer rates until 5 September 2027.
Jio Platforms profit ₹7,764 cr
Last quarter, Jio Platforms's net profit jumped 9.2% year-on-year to ₹7,764 crore, even after higher finance costs and depreciation expenses as its 5G network assets became operational.
All signs point toward continued solid growth in this next report.