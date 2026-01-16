Jio Platforms's profit jumps 11% as IPO nears

Jio Platforms runs Reliance 's telecom and digital services—think mobile networks and Jio Airfiber broadband (the first fixed wireless service globally to cross 10 million users). The company is known for rolling out tech built in-house and making high-speed internet more accessible across India.

What's driving the growth?

Growth was fueled by more people joining (8.9 million new subscribers this quarter) and higher average revenue per user (ARPU), which reached ₹213.7 thanks to rising data use and upgrades to 4G/5G plans.

With a total user base now at 515 million+, another tariff hike is expected around June-July 2026—so keep an eye out if you're a Jio customer!