Jio reaches 300 million 5G users, largest operator outside China
Jio just hit a huge milestone: 300 million people are now using its 5G network, with 66 million over the 12 months.
Home broadband saw a big jump too, up 32% by the end of the September quarter.
With these numbers, Jio is now the world's largest 5G operator outside China and holds more than 60% of India's 5G subscriber base.
Akash Ambani highlights broadband market lead
Jio's rapid rise matches India's push for next-generation connectivity.
The company now owns more than half of the wireless broadband market (excluding some segments), thanks to ahead of the curve investment on next generation technologies, said Akash Ambani, Managing Director of Jio Platforms.
Managing Director Akash Ambani says this long-term vision is behind its success.
Financially, things look strong too: Jio's total customer base soared to 542.4 million.