Jio removes daily data usage cap on ₹399, ₹3,999 plans
What's the story
Reliance Jio is removing the daily data usage cap on select plans, starting today. The move comes as part of the company's Happy New Year offer. The ₹399 and ₹3,999 plans, which currently have a 2.5GB per day limit for 5G or 4G data usage, will now allow unlimited access without any restrictions on download limits or speed throttling.
Additional offerings
Add-on plans available for recharge starting today
Along with the removal of data caps, Jio is also introducing add-on plans for ₹15 and ₹25 with one-day and two-day validity periods.
The company has confirmed that these add-on plans will be available for recharge from today across all digital and offline channels, including MyJio app, Jio.com, as well as Jio stores and retailers across India.
Plan perks
Premium subscriptions bundled with ₹3,999 plan
The ₹3,999 plan not only offers unlimited data but also comes with a bunch of premium subscriptions.
These include a 12-month subscription to Canva Pro Lite, access to JioHotstar Mobile and FanCode via JioTV.
It also provides free 50GB cloud storage through JioAICloud.
Any subscriber can choose these plans after the expiration of their current plan for uninterrupted service continuity.
Enhanced options
Night data plan to be available from November 26
Jio's add-on plans, priced at ₹15 and ₹25, come with one-day and two-day validity respectively.
These plans promise unlimited data benefits without any download limits or speed throttling.
The company is also launching a Night Data plan for ₹50 from November 26 across all digital and offline channels.
This gives users more options to customize their connectivity experience according to their needs.