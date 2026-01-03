Jio tops India's telecom growth in November, says TRAI
India hit 1.23 billion phone subscribers by November 2025, with most of the boost coming from wireless users.
Reliance Jio led the charge, adding over a million new customers while Vodafone Idea and MTNL lost subscribers, but Airtel continued to grow.
How Jio pulled ahead
Jio added nearly 2.2 million subscribers nationwide and gained over a million active users, even as rivals shrank.
The company now has 510 million broadband customers and leads in regions like Odisha and in fast-growing segments like 5G fixed wireless access.
India's broadband base also crossed the huge milestone of one billion users—with Jio at the front of the pack.
Why it matters
If you're curious about who's shaping India's digital future, these numbers show just how much Jio is driving change—connecting more people than ever and setting trends for what comes next in mobile and internet tech.