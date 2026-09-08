JioBlackRock AMC launches Balanced Advantage Fund; subscriptions open Sept 11-25
Business
JioBlackRock AMC just launched its Balanced Advantage Fund, a scheme that mixes stocks and bonds to help your money grow over time.
Subscriptions open from September 11-25.
The fund's goal? To beat its benchmark by 3-4% using BlackRock's investment tech and active management.
JioBlackRock AMC assets rise to ₹22,000cr
The company's assets have jumped from ₹16,000 crore to ₹22,000 crore in just six months, and they're aiming for ₹25,000 crore by FY27.
Chief Investment Officer Rishi Kohli shared plans to add more funds (think momentum index funds and a Silver ETF) plus a move into global markets via GIFT City.
Basically, they're looking to expand both at home and abroad.