JioHotstar launches streaming in Nepal on DGO Mobile and Plus
Business
JioHotstar has teamed up with Nepali platform DGO to launch its streaming service in Nepal.
For as low as NPR 249 a month, users can watch a huge selection of Indian movies, series, and live sports, all included in DGO's Mobile and Plus plans.
Bollywood films and live sports included
Subscribers get Bollywood favorites like Bhediya and Super 30, plus JioHotstar Originals such as Special Ops.
Sports fans can catch live international events like LaLiga and MotoGP at no extra cost.
This move is part of JioHotstar's push to bring more regional content by partnering with local platforms like DGO.