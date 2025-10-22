JioMart's 30-minute deliveries now reach over 1,000 cities
Reliance is stepping up its quick commerce game—JioMart now has over 600 dark stores across India, enabling them to offer 30-minute deliveries for select categories in many locations, with operations spanning more than 1,000 cities and 5,000 pin codes.
It's a direct effort to compete with Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart and make shopping even faster for everyone.
JioMart's user base has doubled in just 3 months
JioMart isn't just expanding—it's exploding in popularity.
Average daily orders jumped over 200% compared to last year, and they picked up nearly six million new users in just one quarter (that's a whopping 120% increase).
The secret sauce? Reliance's massive store network that helps them reach people everywhere.
Expanding beyond groceries
It's not only about snacks and veggies anymore. In 10 cities, you can get electronics and accessories from JioMart in under half an hour.
By setting up these dark stores in smaller towns as well as big cities, JioMart is making speedy delivery a reality for way more people than before.