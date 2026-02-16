Jio's AI chief hiring engineers at India AI Impact Summit
Reliance Jio's Chief AI Scientist, Gaurav Aggarwal, is scouting for top engineering talent at the India AI Impact Summit happening now in New Delhi (Feb 16-20).
He's offering to fast-track recruitment for folks building cutting-edge AI models or platforms—so if you're into frontier tech, this could be your moment.
Summit details
The summit is a huge gathering for anyone interested in AI—think policymakers, CEOs, startups, and industry leaders—with over 200,000 expected visitors.
The first day was reserved for PM Modi's inauguration, but from Feb 17 onward it's open to all.
Jio has a booth running all week where you can meet their team and check out their latest projects.
Jio's AI push
Jio is going big on AI, planning to invest approximately $12-15 billion in AI infrastructure and announced its "Reliance Intelligence" platform in August 2025 with help from NVIDIA, Google Cloud, and Meta.
If you're an engineer looking to work on ambitious projects (and maybe get noticed by Aggarwal himself), this event is worth your time.