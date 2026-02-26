JioStar appoints Amit Malhotra as Head of International Business

Malhotra's got serious cred—he led Warner Media's streaming platforms across India and Southeast Asia, and spent 17 years at Disney handling Disney+ in the region. By bringing him on board, JioStar is making it clear they're aiming big with their international expansion and want a strong foothold in global entertainment.

His advisory roles and academic contributions

Besides his stints at Warner Media and Disney, Malhotra advises media groups like Affinity Equity and Emtek Group.

He also serves on the board at Nanyang Polytechnic Singapore and leads its School of Design and Media Advisory Committee—so he knows both business strategy and creative media inside out.