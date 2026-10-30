JioStar profit drops 13% to ₹1,147 cr despite revenue gains

Earnings took another hit as linear TV ad revenue remained "under transition" and EBITDA fell nearly 14%.

JioHotstar's monthly active users also slipped from 530 million to 440 million since last quarter, though that's still higher than last year.

For the first half of this financial year, revenue jumped 12%, but profit after tax dipped almost 5%, showing just how tricky ad-driven business can be right now.