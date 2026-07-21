JioStar wins exclusive India broadcast rights for The Hundred

This move is a big step for JioStar as it looks to boost its sports lineup and attract more young cricket fans, especially with competition heating up among broadcasters.

By taking over from Sony Pictures Networks India, JioStar is aiming to make The Hundred a go-to event for viewers across TV and streaming platforms.

Plus, with men's and women's teams playing fast-paced 100-ball matches all the way to the finals at Lord's on August 16, there's plenty of excitement ahead.