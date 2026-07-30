J&J offers $5.5B to settle nearly 76,000 ovarian cancer claims
Johnson & Johnson is offering $5.5 billion to settle claims that its talc products caused ovarian cancer, aiming to wrap up nearly 76,000 ovarian cancer claims after years of legal battles and failed bankruptcy attempts.
J&J offers optional participation 2-year payouts
Unlike past strategies, this deal doesn't require everyone to join or need court approval.
If you participate, you could get compensation within two years instead of waiting decades.
Tougher scientific standards have made it harder for plaintiffs, so more people might accept the offer.
Johnson & Johnson is also keeping the door open for new claims if ovarian cancer shows up years down the line.
Top plaintiff firms reviewing J&J settlement
Top plaintiff law firms are reviewing the proposal, and the settlement will move forward only if enough claimants accept it.
The outcome will shape whether the company faces more legal challenges over its talc products in the future.