JLL 2026 transparency index shows India improving, $8.1B cross-border investment
Business
India's real estate scene is getting a lot clearer, and that is catching the eye of big international investors.
According to JLL's 2026 Global Real Estate Transparency Index, India topped the list of most-improved markets in Asia-Pacific and was among the five most-improved globally over the past two years.
This shift lines up with India's $8.1 billion in cross-border investment, marking a 20-year high.
India needs digital scaling, regulatory consistency
But there are still hurdles: regulations are not always consistent, and technology like GIS-based digitisation and drone mapping still needs broader scaling beyond pilot cities.
JLL points out that expanding digital tools and making property data more accessible everywhere is key to converting India's score gains into further rank improvement.