Jobless claims fall to 207,000 despite high prices and uncertainty

Inflation 3.3% amid Amazon Oracle layoffs

Inflation is still running high at 3.3% year over year in March, mostly because of fuel costs. Oil prices have dipped but remain a factor.

Meanwhile, big companies like Amazon and Oracle are still laying people off, even as the economy added 178,000 jobs last month and unemployment dropped to 4.3%.

It's a mixed bag for anyone trying to figure out what comes next.