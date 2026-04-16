Jobless claims fall to 207,000 despite high prices and uncertainty
Business
Fewer Americans filed for unemployment last week; claims fell to 207,000, down from 218,000.
It's a hopeful sign that the job market is holding up, even though high prices and economic uncertainty are still in the mix.
Inflation 3.3% amid Amazon Oracle layoffs
Inflation is still running high at 3.3% year over year in March, mostly because of fuel costs. Oil prices have dipped but remain a factor.
Meanwhile, big companies like Amazon and Oracle are still laying people off, even as the economy added 178,000 jobs last month and unemployment dropped to 4.3%.
It's a mixed bag for anyone trying to figure out what comes next.