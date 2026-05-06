Joe Gebbia hires Peter Arnell to modernize 27,000 government websites
Business
Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia just brought in branding pro Peter Arnell as the first US chief brand architect, aiming to give 27,000 government websites a much-needed upgrade.
Announced at The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything conference, this Trump-backed project wants to make government sites easier and more reliable for everyone.
Peter Arnell trims retirement process
Arnell, who's worked with big names like Pepsi and Samsung, says the goal is building trust through smoother digital experiences.
The team has already turned a months-long retirement process into minutes online and cut one clunky workflow from 87 clicks down to just 12.
More user-friendly fixes are coming.