Next Article
Johnson & Johnson teams up with Trump administration to lower drug costs
Business
Johnson & Johnson is working with the Trump administration to cut prices on some of its medicines in the US.
The move is meant to help more people afford their prescriptions and will keep J&J's drugs free from tariffs.
This follows similar price-cutting deals by other big pharma companies and aims to bring US prices closer to what people pay internationally.
Medicaid, TrumpRx.gov, and new jobs in focus
This deal will impact Medicaid and the new TrumpRx.gov site, with prices applying to both programs.
On top of lowering prices, J&J is investing big in American manufacturing—building two new facilities as part of a $55 billion plan.
One plant in North Carolina alone will create about 5,000 skilled jobs, with more investments promised later this year.