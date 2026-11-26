J.P. Morgan sees both upsides and risks: in a best-case scenario, Nifty could climb to 31,000; in a tougher market it might fall to 22,000.

They expect the Reserve Bank of India to raise interest rates in December, February and April.

Plus, they're forecasting solid earnings growth for Indian companies and the market could attract another $100 billion if foreign long-only investors restore their exposure to India to benchmark weights, though high stock prices and global uncertainties could make things tricky.