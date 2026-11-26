J.P. Morgan forecasts Nifty 50 29,000 by 2027 citing earnings
J.P. Morgan thinks the Nifty 50 index might hit 29,000 points by 2027, a jump of around 12%.
This upbeat outlook comes from stronger company earnings, steady spending by consumers, and more private investments.
The analysts also point to lower oil prices and healthy domestic lending as reasons for their optimism.
J.P. Morgan: Nifty 22,000 to 31,000
J.P. Morgan sees both upsides and risks: in a best-case scenario, Nifty could climb to 31,000; in a tougher market it might fall to 22,000.
They expect the Reserve Bank of India to raise interest rates in December, February and April.
Plus, they're forecasting solid earnings growth for Indian companies and the market could attract another $100 billion if foreign long-only investors restore their exposure to India to benchmark weights, though high stock prices and global uncertainties could make things tricky.