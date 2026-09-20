JP Morgan names Ravi Reddi as head of India M&A
Business
JP Morgan just named Ravi Reddi as its new head of mergers and acquisitions for India.
After several years on the US M&A team, he is heading back to India at a time when the country's business scene is buzzing with new opportunities.
Reddi to team with Chatterji
Reddi will team up with Rohit Chatterji (Asia-Pacific M&A head) and work alongside Nitin Maheshwari and Ravi Shankar, who co-lead investment banking in India.
Chatterji had picked renewable energy, healthcare, financial services, and business services as his top sectoral picks in the Indian M&A space.
Fun fact: Reddi is an alumnus of The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and IIT Kanpur, so he brings both global experience and strong academic credentials to the table.