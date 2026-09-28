JP Morgan says UPI MDR could lower cross border costs

JP Morgan says adding a small Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) to UPI transactions could make sending money across borders way cheaper and more appealing than using cards or cash.

Max Neukirchen, the bank's co-head of JP Morgan Global Payments, called it "Where the 40-basis-point charge applies, it is still cheaper than most alternatives. Card payments cost more. Even cash has higher costs because businesses need to hold cash and face the risk associated with it," said Max Neukirchen, co-head of JP Morgan Global Payments.