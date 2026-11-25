JP Morgan Wealth Management: AI needs nearly $3 trillion yearly
JP Morgan Wealth Management's 2027 investment outlook, "The Price of Progress," says the AI industry will need nearly $3 trillion a year by 2029 to justify the scale of AI data-centre infrastructure expected by 2029 and cover capital costs.
Most of this massive investment, about $2.5 trillion, could come from businesses, about $750 billion from consumers, and another $400 billion from governments.
The figures mainly go toward justifying the building and powering of huge data centers, which are the backbone of all things AI.
JPMorgan projects $3.6 trillion AI revenue
To hit these targets, AI companies will need customers to spend much more than they do now, especially since only about 1% of businesses currently drive most of the action.
JPMorgan thinks business demand could push annual AI revenue nearly $3.6 trillion in the early 2030s if adoption spreads beyond the technology sector and deepens beyond pilot programs.
But there is a catch: smaller companies might struggle with sky-high costs and heavy borrowing as they try to keep up with rapid expansion.