JP Morgan Wealth Management's 2027 investment outlook, "The Price of Progress," says the AI industry will need nearly $3 trillion a year by 2029 to justify the scale of AI data-centre infrastructure expected by 2029 and cover capital costs.

Most of this massive investment, about $2.5 trillion, could come from businesses, about $750 billion from consumers, and another $400 billion from governments.

The figures mainly go toward justifying the building and powering of huge data centers, which are the backbone of all things AI.